Murder, mayhem and grand finales

Three strangers who live in an exclusive Upper West Side apartment in New York find themselves wrapped up in a real-life investigation when a grisly death occurs in their building. The trio, who have a shared obsession with true crime, employ the knowledge they picked up through podcasts and television to investigate the possibility of murder. The 10-part comedy is helmed by singer-actress Selena Gomez and actors Martin Short and Steve Martin.
This Chinese crime series stars home-grown A-lister Christopher Lee and Taiwanese leading man Vic Zhou. Lee plays a police detective hot on the heels of a serial killer, while Zhou plays a prisoner who gives an anonymous tip to the police, offering his services to help catch the killer.