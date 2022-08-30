MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Swift wins top award

NEW YORK • Taylor Swift won the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 break-up song, All Too Well, and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming out in October.

The 32-year-old singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey as she accepted the award for Video of the Year.

All Too Well is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," she said, before revealing that she will release her next album on Oct 21.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year and was handed his Moon Person statue at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert in front of a sold-out crowd.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits Breakfast and Boyfriend, was named Best New Artist.

"This year has been so wild," she said, dedicating her award "to all the queer kids out there".

Other winners included Harry Styles, who accepted the Album of the Year trophy for Harry's House via video from nearby Madison Square Garden, where he was about to perform.

Actor Johnny Depp, who had been shunned by the entertainment business during a defamation fight with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, appeared briefly throughout the show, his face digitally inserted in the helmet of a floating astronaut.

"I need the work," joked the 59-year-old actor.

Nicki Minaj was celebrated with the Video Vanguard award for her body of work.

The singer performed a medley of Anaconda, Super Bass and other songs before paying tribute to those who inspired her.

"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," she said. "I wish that people understood what they meant, what they were going through (and) took mental health seriously."

Snoop Dogg and Eminem rapped From The D 2 The LBC as animated images inside Otherside, an upcoming metaverse platform from non-fungible token and cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs.

Other performers included Global Icon honouree Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were introduced by comedians Cheech & Chong, and K-pop band Blackpink.

Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance for Blackpink The Virtual, while the girl group's Lisa won Best K-pop for her single, Lalisa.

K-pop sensation BTS won Group of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, while South Korean boy band Seventeen won Push Performance Of The Year for their song Rock With You.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won Best Collaboration for Industry Baby.

The show opened with Harlow singing First Class, dressed as a flight attendant on a plane, before entering the arena to join former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie to perform Glamorous.

Lizzo, dressed in a Barbie-pink outfit and combat boots, followed with 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

The plus-sized singer later won the Video For Good award for About D*** Time and told the crowd she would not use the stage to "clap back" at critics.

"Because I'm winning," she exclaimed.

