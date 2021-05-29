Mr Big back for Sex And The City reboot

Mr Big is coming back. Despite early reports to the contrary, actor Chris Noth will reprise his role on the hotly anticipated Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That...

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That...," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr Big?"

Noth, 66, will appear in the 10 episodes as Mr Big, whom Carrie Bradshaw - played by Sarah Jessica Parker, 56 - married.

Actresses Kristin Davis, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, will reprise their roles as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes respectively.

However, the sexy Samantha Jones character will not be returning, as the actress who plays the role, Kim Cattrall, 64, is allegedly feuding with her former co-stars.

Noth, who had been coy about his participation, was in the ground-breaking series from 1998 to 2004, as well as the two subsequent movies in 2008 and 2010.

Actor John Corbett, 60, who plays Mr Big's love rival Aidan Shaw, confirmed last month that he would appear in a few episodes.

A new character, to be played by Grey's Anatomy actor Sara Ramirez, has been added to the show, which will begin shooting soon, although no air date has been released.

Ramirez, 45, who identifies as non-binary, takes on the role of Che Diaz, a comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.