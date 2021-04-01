Movie star Rajinikanth to receive India's highest film honour

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth, 70, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour.

The award is given for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and carries a cash prize of 1 million rupees (S$18,000).

Announcing the 2021 award recipient on Thursday (April 1), Mr Prakash Javadekar, India's information and broadcasting minister, said in a tweet that Rajinikanthis "one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema" and that "his contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic".

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth began his career in 1975 and has starred in 160 movies, gaining fans at home and abroad. His new film, action drama Annaatthe, is due later this year.

Past winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke award include film-makers Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha, actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan, and musicians Manna Dey and Asha Bhosle.