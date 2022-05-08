Motherhood, my way

This Mother's Day, The Sunday Times casts the spotlight on local celebrity maverick mums who march to the beat of their own drum and have cancelled out the noise around them

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Jade Rasif was hit with an unplanned pregnancy in 2018 at the age of 24, while waiting to graduate from the National University of Singapore with a degree in psychology, she just got on with it.

At the time, the popular social media influencer and YouTube personality had already made a name for herself as a top club DJ.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 08, 2022, with the headline Motherhood, my way. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top