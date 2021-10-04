Mother and daughter in the spotlight

In the new Netflix series Maid, Margaret Qualley plays a single mother who turns to cleaning houses as she escapes an abusive relationship.

But as she struggles to make ends meet, she finds that it is even harder to escape poverty.

The 10-episode series is based on the best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay And A Mother's Will To Survive (2019), which details Land's experiences living below the poverty line in the United States.

Qualley, 26, says her character Alex is one of the most determined people she has ever portrayed.

"She's so strong and resilient and is one of the biggest fighters," the Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (2019) star says at a virtual press day. "So I did everything I could to try to be somebody who deserved to stand in her shoes."

The series is also about mothers and daughters: Alex's child Maddy, played by Rylea Nevaeh Whittet; and Alex's mother Paula, played by Qualley's own mum, actress Andie MacDowell, star of hit comedies such as Groundhog Day (1993) and Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994).

Qualley paid special attention to those relationships, which form the emotional backbone of the story.

"I really put my emphasis on Rylea because one of the biggest things I took away from Stephanie's account was just how much she loved her daughter and how important it was to give her a good childhood," she says.

But the child's age meant approaching their scenes together differently.

"When you're working with a four-year-old, you can't sit down and go, 'Hey, this is what we're going to do' and just expect it to happen.

"You really have to put in the work and build the relationship," says Qualley, who was also in the supernatural drama The Leftovers (2014 to 2017).

"But that was fun for me. We'd hang out every Sunday and, before a scene where I was supposed to make her pancakes, I'd make her pancakes so we'd have something to draw on."

She also convinced the show's producers - who included Suicide Squad (2016) star Margot Robbie - to cast MacDowell as her character's mother.

"First of all, working with my mum was such a dream come true. I've always looked up to her so much," says Qualley, whose father is Paul Qualley, 62, a former model and MacDowell's ex-husband.

Their relationship made it easy to create a realistic mother-daughter relationship on screen.

"It was like the biggest cheat in the room because your mum's your mum and it just shifts the way you behave," Qualley says.

"It was as real as it's going to get. There are certain reactions that are just built in."

And there was a tender moment between the characters that spilled over into real life.

"There's a scene where Paula told Alex that she's proud of her and it felt like my mum was telling me she was proud of me," says Qualley.

"It makes me emotional just thinking about it. It was really sweet."

MacDowell was equally thrilled to work with her daughter. Performing together was "a privilege", says the 63-year-old.

"I would say to her that I was so afraid this would never happen again, so I just wanted to make sure I got everything just right and really do a good job for her."

And MacDowell was "profoundly touched" when she saw her daughter's performance in the rest of the series.

"I feel like the whole show turned out fabulous and so much of it, I think, was due to Margaret because she was in every scene and her performance is so interior, nuanced, pure and honest.

"And her relationship with the child - she made that happen."

MacDowell adds: "Rylea was super quiet and it was not always easy to get her to say her lines, but because Margaret spent so much time with her, it made Maddy a real character.

"When I watched the final product, it made me so appreciative of my daughter."

•Maid is showing on Netflix.