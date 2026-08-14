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More tickets to BigBang’s Singapore show available via Marina Bay Sands dining and hotel packages

All tickets to the Oct 17 Singapore show reportedly sold out within two hours of going on sale to the public on Aug 13.

SINGAPORE – BigBang fans who did not get tickets to the K-pop boy band’s sold-out National Stadium concert on Oct 17 now have another chance.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has announced hospitality packages where concertgoers can pair premium seats with curated fine-dining and luxury hotel stays.

These fan experiences are part of MBS’ role as the official sponsor for the Singapore stop of the BigBang 2026-2027 World Tour XX : Cosmos, which celebrates the group’s 20th anniversary and marks their first concert in Singapore in 10 years.

MBS’ The Concert And Connoisseur Package, starting at $1,388, includes two Category 1 concert tickets worth $348 each and a dining experience for two at one of the resort’s restaurants.

The Bigbang Comeback Celebration, starting at $3,800, offers two Category 1 tickets with a minimum two-night stay in a Sands Premier Room for up to two guests, along with premium resort privileges.

The hotel packages are available for the public now. The dining packages are only available for Sands LifeStyle – Paiza members, who can purchase them now, and for Sands LifeStyle members, who can buy them from Aug 17 at 3pm. For more information, go to marinabaysands.com/bigbang

MBS senior vice-president and chief marketing officer Irene Lin says in a statement: “For two decades, BigBang has captivated generations of fans around the world with its genre-defying artistry and enduring cultural influence.

“Marina Bay Sands is delighted to mark this milestone with a destination-wide celebration that extends beyond the concert, bringing fans together through exclusive experiences and memorable moments inspired by one of K-pop’s most influential groups.”

All tickets to the Oct 17 Singapore show reportedly sold out within two hours of going on sale to th e p ublic on Aug 13.

The pre-sales on Aug 11 and 12 also sparked unprecedented price surges from Help-To-Bu y s ervices charging up to $750 for the proxy booking fee alone – a fee on top of official ticket prices, which range from $158 to $498.

On Carousell, scalpers are listing tickets for as much as $4,800 for the Ultimate VIP category.

Scammers have also been taking advantage of fans. On Aug 13, the police said in a release that at least five ticket scams related to the concert have been reported over the past two weeks. These have amounted to losses of at least $3,500 since the start of August.

The 19-city BigBang 2026-2027 World Tour XX : Cosmos marks a major comeback for the pioneering K-pop stars, who now perform as a trio comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

As part of their anniversary celebrations, BigBang are releasing their first new music in over four years, a single titled Biiig, that will drop on Aug 19.

There will also be a 58-item 20th-anniversary merchandise collection, including a special-edition light stick and lifestyle apparel, launched in collaboration with South Korean fashion platform Musinsa on Aug 14.