Oscars' Female Trailblazers: Emerald Fennell and Carey Mulligan

More than just the usual revenge tale

British actress and first-time director Emerald Fennell (left, in striped outfit) making Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan (far left) and Laverne Cox (left).
British actress and first-time director Emerald Fennell (left, in striped outfit) making Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan (left) and Laverne Cox (right).PHOTO: UIP
Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Promising Young Woman has been described as a "feminist revenge thriller": the story of a woman, Cassie, who avenges the rape of her friend by pretending to be drunk, then turning the tables on men who pick her up and try to take advantage of her.

But director Emerald Fennell and star Carey Mulligan, who plays Cassie, say this provocative tale is not really about the thrill of revenge, instead highlighting the dark side of seeking vengeance and some of the double standards when it comes to women and sexual assault.

