More Knives Out films for Craig

Looks like English actor Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as secret agent James Bond.

The 53-year-old actor is to star in two sequels to the Knives Out (2019) crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million-dollar deal.

Netflix on Thursday said it had bought the rights to two follow-up films that will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson. Variety and Deadline Hollywood said Netflix had paid between US$400 million (S$537 million) and US$450 million for the rights to the two sequels, which would make it one of the biggest movie-streaming deals ever.

Netflix declined to comment on financial details of the deal, but said some reports were inaccurate.

Knives Out, an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery, starred Craig as debonair private detective Benoit Blanc along with a cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and the late Christopher Plummer. The Lionsgate film had a modest US$40 million budget and went on to make US$311 million at the global box office.

Craig will make the last of five outings as Bond in No Time To Die, which is scheduled to arrive in movie theatres in October.

