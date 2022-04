LOS ANGELES - In the new romantic comedy Moonshot, Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse play two young people who decide to follow the objects of their affection all the way to Mars.

And at a virtual press event for the film, now streaming on HBO Go, Condor and Sprouse talk about some of the qualities they themselves look for in romantic partners - both citing a sense of humour and, for Condor, "someone whom my dad loves".