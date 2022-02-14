K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri loved the silk hanboks - a form of traditional Korean dress - she got to wear in Moonshine.
The romance is her first period K-drama, which is set during a time of strict alcohol prohibition.
K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri loved the silk hanboks - a form of traditional Korean dress - she got to wear in Moonshine.
The romance is her first period K-drama, which is set during a time of strict alcohol prohibition.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2022, with the headline Moonshine actors love dressing up in hanbok. Subscribe