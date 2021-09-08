Money Heist's Alvaro Morte 'cried a river' on last day of filming

Spanish actor Alvaro Morte says he "cried a river" on his last day on set.
SINGAPORE - The heart-pounding Spanish crime series Money Heist is finally reaching its climax, with the release of the first part of its fifth season on Netflix on Sept 3. And Spanish actor Alvaro Morte says he "cried a river" on his last day on set.

The 46-year-old plays The Professor, the charismatic brain of the group with an epic plan to rob the Bank of Spain. He tells The Straits Times in a video-conference call: "After five years, it's really hard to say goodbye to the crew, your mates and the rest of the actors. It's been very, very emotional. I cried a river. Not just any river, I cried the Amazon."

