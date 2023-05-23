Monarchy is 'theatre', says actor Jude Law

CANNES – English actor Jude Law has become an immediate awards contender for his demonic performance as English king Henry VIII at Cannes, but he told reporters on Monday that he sees the current British monarchy as “theatre”.

“I am not one for gossip... I don’t really enjoy following tittle-tattle stories,” Law said when asked about the soap opera that currently surrounds the royal family.

“I kind of see it like theatre, although I am slightly more obsessed by theatre,” he added.

Law, 50, gives a brutish, scene-stealing turn as the 16th-century wife-killing monarch in Firebrand, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival late on Sunday.

Fat, fuming and with a stomach-turning infection in his leg, Law’s version of Henry is one of the more disgusting tyrants ever put on film.

To recreate the atmosphere, Law said he went to a perfume-maker who mixed up “pus, blood, faecal matter and sweat” for him to use. “Initially, I used it very subtly,” he said.

But when director Karim Ainouz got hold of it, “there was a spray fest”, he added.

Law’s Swedish co-star Alicia Vikander, who plays Henry’s sixth and final wife Catherine Parr, joked that the camera and boom operators were struggling not to puke from the smell.

“When he walked on set, it was just horrible,” said Ainouz, laughing.

‘Act of justice’

Firebrand focuses on Vikander’s Parr, the only of Henry’s wives to outlive him and the first English woman to publish a book in her own name.

It received fairly positive reviews at Cannes, though there is already controversy over its surprising and ahistorical ending.

Hollywood trade publication Variety called it “pure fantasy, rewriting Parr’s legacy with flagrant disregard for the facts”.

But Ainouz, 57, told AFP that “the twist at the end is a necessary act of vengeance”.

As a Brazilian-Algerian, he said there was also “a small act of justice” in telling the history of England on the cusp of its colonial takeovers.