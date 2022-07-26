Momoa unhurt after collision with motorcycle

LOS ANGELES • American actor Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a serious head-on collision over the weekend.

According to United States tabloid outlet TMZ, the incident occured in Calabasas, which is a northwestern town in the greater Los Angeles area.

The 42-year-old Aquaman (2018) star had been driving his Oldsmobile classic car when a motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction, crossed into his lane at a bend.

The motorcyclist reportedly struck the left side of Momoa's vehicle before he went "bouncing off (Momoa's) windshield and clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side".

However, both the motorcyclist and actor were apparently uninjured.

Footage published by TMZ shows a fire engine and other vehicles at the scene. A figure who appears to be Momoa is seen walking back to his vehicle.

Momoa is a motorcycle buff. In March, he shared a snap of himself bonding with singer Lenny Kravitz over their motorcycles, with the caption: "Ride or die. Brothers for life."

In January, Momoa split from actress Lisa Bonet, to whom Kravitz was married from 1987 to 1993. Kravitz and Bonet have a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, 33, who is also an actress.

Momoa will be appearing in two studio blockbusters next year: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Fast X, the next instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The final season of his Apple TV+ series, See, will premiere next month.