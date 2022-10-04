Model kissed by Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang says she may have made the wrong birthday wish

HONG KONG - Malaysian model Lebara has reacted publicly to the viral video of her being kissed by Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang at her birthday party.

“A small birthday greeting became the talk of the town. Frustrating,” Lebara, 26, wrote in Chinese on social media on Monday.

“My birthday wish this year is for world peace, but things have gone topsy-turvy. I suspect I may have made the wrong wish.”

She ended her post with a Chinese quote, in which she hinted that she would remain indifferent to the brouhaha.