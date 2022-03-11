Dysfunctional family. Abusive relationship. Mental health issues.
With the release of her debut memoir Runaway Model in January, Joey Mead King is not running away from her demons any longer.
Dysfunctional family. Abusive relationship. Mental health issues.
With the release of her debut memoir Runaway Model in January, Joey Mead King is not running away from her demons any longer.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2022, with the headline Model-host tells all in revealing memoir. Subscribe