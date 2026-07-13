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Model Fiona Fussi claims Grab driver locked her in car until she paid for wet tissue he gave her

Model Fiona Fussi claims she was made to pay $2 for a packet of wet tissue she thought was given to her by the driver.

Model Fiona Fussi shared on TikTok about “one of her worst Grab experiences” – when she was allegedly locked in the car and made to pay $2 for a packet of wet tissue she thought was given to her by the driver.

“I was in this Grab, and I asked the uncle if he had any tissue,” recounts the Singapore-born personality in a video posted on her TikTok account @fionafussi on July 10. “He was really snappy and said, ‘No’.”

Minutes later, the driver told her that he had wet tissue.

“I thought, OK, that’s kind of nice,” Fussi says, adding that she accepted the tissue and thanked the driver.

However, she revealed a distressing surprise at the end of the ride.

“When I got to my destination, he turned around and he said, ‘$2 for the wet tissue’,” she says, making a face.

Fussi, 30, insists it isn’t about the money.

“It’s not about the $2, it’s not expensive,” she says. “But it was the principle – that he never told me he was charging me money. I thought he was just being nice.”

She added that the driver even locked the vehicle doors and would not let her out until she paid the $2.

“Is it just me or that is not right?” she asks at the end of the 55-second clip.

Her post has since garnered 60,000 views, 1,650 reactions and 190 comments.

Several netizens sided with the driver.

“He buy tissue also the shop charge him $$$,” reasoned one, despite Fussi stating it was about him not telling her she had to pay for it.

“Tissues included in your BOOKING? LOL,” yet another questioned Fussi sarcastically.

One netizen even thought she was making too big a deal of it. “Event like this I would just laugh it off,” said the commenter.

One TikToker even thought she was being stingy, saying: “Life is hard now in Singapore. I always tip the drivers. No need for them to ask me to tip them.”

But there were comments in Fussi’s defence.

A TikTok user who claimed to be a private-hire vehicle driver chimed in: “I have offered tissues to strangers regardless dry or wet and sure it came handy. Nope, never charge at all.”

Another netizen said: “The Grab driver should install a vending machine in his car.”

Several netizens were aghast at his audacity to lock the car doors.

“I don’t understand all the comments that belittle her experience and give her advice like bring her own tissue. Being locked in a car is a violation and can be scary. That is the main thing about her story – not being given a choice to pay for the wet tissue and locking her in,” another said.

Grab appears aware of the incident and has reached out to the model in the comments.