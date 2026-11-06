Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Model-actress Sheila Sim back on runway after more than 10 years

Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim presents a creation from the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 collection during a runway show in Sydney on Nov 5.

Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim has made a return to the runway after more than a decade.

The 42-year-old was one of the models presenting creations from the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 collection during a runway show on Nov 5. The fashion show took place at The Cutaway, an underground venue located beneath Sydney’s Barangaroo Reserve.

“It’s been over 10 years, and I honestly never thought I’d feel that again,” Sim wrote on social media, sharing photos of herself on the runway. “But the moment I stepped out, something in me came alive. It felt like coming home to a part of myself I’d quietly set aside.”

Sim has over a decade of modelling experience in fashion capitals around the world , including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan and Paris.

She first walked for Chanel in 2010, in the presentation of the Cruise 2010/11 collection at the opening of the Chanel boutique at Marina Bay Sands.

She also attended the Cruise 2013/14 show in Singapore, the Spring Summer 2017 show in Paris and, in November 2025, the Cruise 2025/26 show in Singapore.

“For so long, I believed I had to choose: Mother or model. I could never understand why one had to cancel out the other,” said Sim, who has two daughters, aged three and six, with her husband Deon Woo. “So being invited back, by a house that sees women in every season of life, means more than I can say.”

She expressed her gratitude to Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Chanel Singapore team and those who worked behind the scenes.

“And to Chanel, for decades of steady support and for reminding me, again and again, that I still shine just as I am,” she said. “I feel inspired. I feel like I belong.”

Sim made her television debut in Mediacorp’s I’m In Charge (2013) and has since acted in dramas such such as the the long-running franchise 118 (2014 to 2018) and dialect series How Are You? (2019 to 2020).

She took a three-year hiatus to focus on her family and made a return to the screen with the role Zhang Yinniang in Mediacorp’s blockbuster Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025).

She recently starred in family drama Brighter Days and is set to act in the new dystopian crime thriller The Leftovers.