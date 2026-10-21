Mnet Asian Music Awards to feature 360-degree stage, largest-ever single-city artiste lineup

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - The 2026 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) will introduce a 360-degree stage and its largest-ever lineup of performing artistes in a single host city when the annual K-pop event returns in November.

South Korea entertainment company CJ ENM said on Oct 21 that the 2026 event is set for Nov 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan. It will be held under the theme A Music Interstellar, with performances celebrating K-pop’s generations and genres.

The ceremony will feature K-pop stages spanning newly emerged acts such as Alpha Drive One, Cortis, Hearts2Hearts, Allday Project and Rescene, as well as veteran acts including Nayeon, Hwasa, CL and BigBang.

The production will also make greater use of the venue itself.

A 360-degree stage will be installed to improve visibility from different sections of the dome. Meanwhile, the artistes’ seating area will be lowered to audience eye level to reduce the sense of distance between artistes and fans.

The show will also incorporate performance routes through the audience area, allowing more fans to see performers up close.

CJ ENM said the staging will draw on Mnet channel’s more than 30 years of experience producing music programmes and large-scale performances.

“At a time when the ways people consume music and their tastes are becoming increasingly fragmented, this year’s MAMAs aims to break down generational boundaries and barriers and create a moment in which music fans around the world can connect through music as a shared language,” said CJ ENM through a press release.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, MAMA Fan Festa will begin across Osaka and on Mnet Plus on Nov 9, marking the first time the event will be held simultaneously online and offline.

The second round of ticket pre-registration for the 2026 MAMAs opens on Oct 21.

The MAMAs began in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards before being re-launched in 2009 as an Asian music awards show. It was rebranded under its current name in 2022.

In 2024, the event was held across Los Angeles and Osaka, marking the first time a K-pop awards show was staged in both the United States and Japan in the same year.

The 2026 ceremony marks the event’s first two-day edition and will be livestreamed worldwide through digital platforms, including Mnet Plus. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK