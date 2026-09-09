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MJ The Michael Jackson Musical to be staged in Singapore in August 2027

The Australian company of MJ The Michael Jackson Musical. American actor Ilario Grant played the role of Michael Jackson in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth in 2025 and 2026.

SINGAPORE - Get your crystal-covered gloves and black fedora hats ready, as Tony Award-winning production MJ The Michael Jackson Musical is coming to Singapore for the first time.

The musical will open at the Sands Theatre for a limited season in August 2027.

A waitlist to be first in line when tickets go on sale is now open at https://baseasia.com/mj-the-michael-jackson-musical-waitlist, until 11.59pm on Sept 27.

UOB is the official bank partner of the Singapore season, and UOB cardholders get to enjoy 20 per cent off all categories and performances, as well as first dibs on tickets.

There will be UOB priority access on the Klook platform from 3pm on Sept 28, and a UOB pre-sale via Klook and the Marina Bay Sands and Sistic websites, from 10am on Sept 29.

Also at 10am on Sept 29, waitlist subscribers will get priority access and 15 per cent off selected categories and performances.

At 10am on Sept 30, early-bird public sales will begin, and fans can enjoy 10 per cent off selected categories and performances.

All priority access and early-bird public sales will conclude at 11.59pm on Oct 30.

MJ The Michael Jackson Musical features more than 25 hits – such as Beat It (1982), Thriller (1982), Smooth Criminal (1988) and Man In The Mirror (1987) – by the late American singer, who died in 2009 at age 50 .

Set in 1992, the production offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his iconic Dangerous World Tour, which ran from 1992 to 1993 and included two sold-out concerts in Singapore at the former National Stadium in 1993.

This was a pivotal period in his career, and the production combines the star’s greatest hits with electrifying choreography and theatrical design. It allows audiences a glimpse into the creative genius and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status, through the lens of an MTV journalist who was granted rare rehearsal-room access during the tour.

The production first premiered on Broadway in 2021, and won four Tony Awards: Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, and Best Actor in a Musical for American actor Myles Frost, who played Jackson from 2021 to 2023, and later in the West End production from 2024 to 2025.

The Australian company of MJ The Michael Jackson Musical. American actor Ilario Grant played the role of Michael Jackson in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth in 2025 and 2026. PHOTO: DANIEL BOUD

The show has also been performed in Australia and Germany. Its Singapore stop is part of its first international Asian tour, which will begin in October 2026, and is expected to travel to major Asian cities such as Tokyo, according to reports. More than eight million audience members have seen it worldwide.

The show’s director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said in a press release: “Michael Jackson transformed the relationship between music and movement in a way few artists ever have. With (this musical), we wanted to honour not only the songs audiences know and love, but also the artistry, innovation and creative spirit behind them. The production brings to life a pivotal moment in Michael’s career and celebrates the enduring impact of his work on generations of artists and audiences.”

Presenter and chief executive of live entertainment company Base Entertainment Asia, Chantal Prudhomme also said in the press release: “Michael Jackson has been part of the soundtrack of so many of our lives, and bringing MJ The Michael Jackson Musical to Singapore is a real thrill. For those who had the chance to see him perform, there is something nostalgic about seeing his music and signature choreography brought to life onstage again.

“For those who never had that opportunity, this is perhaps the closest they will come to experiencing the energy and magic of Michael Jackson live, while also being taken through the story of the man himself.

“That combination makes (this musical) a remarkable piece of musical theatre, with something to connect with across generations.”