Mirren, Lewis record album for Queen's birthday

British actress Helen Mirren (above) and actor Damian Lewis narrate the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II, in The Music Of Kings & Queens.
British actress Helen Mirren (above) and actor Damian Lewis narrate the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II, in The Music Of Kings & Queens.PHOTOS: REUTERS
British actress Helen Mirren and actor Damian Lewis (above) narrate the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II, in The Music Of Kings & Queens.
British actress Helen Mirren and actor Damian Lewis (above) narrate the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II, in The Music Of Kings & Queens.PHOTOS: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 min ago

LONDON • English actress Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the silver screen, has recorded an album with actor Damian Lewis to mark the British monarch's upcoming 95th birthday.

The Music Of Kings & Queens features music composed by Debbie Wiseman, with Mirren and Lewis narrating the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to the Queen, who ascended the throne in 1952.

The album will be released in June, when the Queen's official birthday is celebrated. Her actual birthday is on April 21.

Mirren has portrayed the Queen on stage and on screen and won the Oscar for 2006 film The Queen. Lewis played Tudor king Henry VIII in the television series Wolf Hall (2015), for which Wiseman wrote the soundtrack.

Mirren, 75, said it was "a privilege" to record the album. Lewis, 50, added: "To take a glimpse into the hearts and minds of those kings and queens, through Debbie's emotive music, was illuminating - and very enjoyable."

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2021, with the headline 'Mirren, Lewis record album for Queen's birthday'. Subscribe
Topics: 