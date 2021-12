LOS ANGELES - The new drama series Station Eleven has a premise that might be a little too close for comfort in 2021: a devastating flu pandemic wipes out most of the world's population, and bands of survivors must now struggle to rebuild civilisation from scratch.

But any eerie similarities to Covid-19 are coincidental - the show is based on the international bestseller of the same name written by Emily St. John Mandel and published in 2014.