Minari star, 8, wins best young actor

LOS ANGELES • American road movie Nomadland might have topped the prizes at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, but it was a child actor who stole the show that day.

Alan Kim - the pint-size star of Korean-American immigrant drama Minari - melted hearts when he burst into uncontrollable tears in his tiny tuxedo after accepting the best young actor award.

"Thank you, thank you. First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family," the eight-year-old began before he was overcome with emotion. "Oh my goodness, I'm crying."

He then listed the names through his tears before concluding his acceptance speech: "I hope I will be in another movie soon. Is this a dream? Hope it's not a dream."

In Minari, Kim stars as David, one of the children of a Korean couple who move to a small town in Arkansas to start a farm.

The movie, which also stars Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri, won the best foreign-language film on Sunday.

Nomadland, the film about van dwellers living on America's spectacular open road, accelerated towards award season glory as it picked up best picture and best director for Chloe Zhao on Sunday.

The movie also won cinematography and adapted screenplay, confirming its Oscars front-runner status two days after the Academy voting window began.

The movie - which also won big at the recent Golden Globes - has drawn a nationalist backlash in China, where its release was recently thrown in doubt after social media users and state media questioned Beijing-born Zhao's loyalty to her birth country.

The Critics Choice Awards - chosen by 400 members of North America's largest critics organisation - took place remotely from a Los Angeles stage.

American actor Taye Diggs hosted a mixture of in-person guests, live video calls and pre-recorded messages from presenters, nominees and the widow of late Black Panther (2018) star Chadwick Boseman.

Ms Taylor Simone Ledward accepted his latest best actor award for 1920s blues drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, following his death from cancer last August.

Carey Mulligan bolstered her Oscars hopes in a crowded field for best actress with her turn as a revenge-seeker who preys on misogynist men in Promising Young Woman, which also won for original screenplay.

Oscars nominations will be announced next Monday, with the season-crowning ceremony pushed back this year to April 25.

