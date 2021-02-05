Minari, Da 5 Bloods among top SAG Award nominations, Mank omitted

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The casts of the movies Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night In Miami and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday (Feb 4) for the top category in Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Hollywood period drama Mank, however, was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, although lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane.
Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where Mank led the pack with six nods but director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods was overlooked.
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.
The SAG Awards, which only honor actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice - for his lead role in drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods.
Boseman, 43, died of cancer last August.
Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Bridgerton and Ted Lasso.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
Best movie cast ensemble
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best television drama series cast ensemble
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best television comedy series ensemble
Dead To Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best actor, movie
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best actress, movie
Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actress, movie
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari
Helena Zengel – News Of The World
Best supporting actor, movie
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami
Best actress, TV drama
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Julia Garner –Ozark
Laura Linney –Ozark
Best actor, TV drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best actress, TV comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Linda Cardellini – Dead To Me
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best actor, TV comedy
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy