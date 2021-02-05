Minari, Da 5 Bloods among top SAG Award nominations, Mank omitted

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The casts of the movies Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night In Miami and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday (Feb 4) for the top category in Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hollywood period drama Mank, however, was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, although lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane.

Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where Mank led the pack with six nods but director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods was overlooked.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.

The SAG Awards, which only honor actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice - for his lead role in drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman, 43, died of cancer last August.

Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Bridgerton and Ted Lasso.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Best movie cast ensemble

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best television drama series cast ensemble

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best television comedy series ensemble

Dead To Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best actor, movie

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best actress, movie

Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actress, movie

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari

Helena Zengel – News Of The World

Best supporting actor, movie

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami

Best actress, TV drama

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Julia Garner –Ozark

Laura Linney –Ozark

Best actor, TV drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best actress, TV comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Linda Cardellini – Dead To Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best actor, TV comedy

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy