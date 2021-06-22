Millie Bobby Brown spotted holding hands with Jon Bon Jovi's son

NEW YORK • Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is stepping out with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, further fuelling rumours that they are dating.

The 17-year-old British actress was spotted walking hand in hand with Bongiovi, 19, in New York last week, while toting her dog Winnie in a denim bag.

This was the first time the teens had been seen together in public since sparking romance rumours on Instagram a few months ago.

Brown started liking Bongiovi's posts in March and he reciprocated the following month.

They ramped things up earlier this month when Bongiovi, a Syracuse University student, shared a wefie of them in a car, captioning the photo with "BFF <3".

She then also wrote "BFF" on his post, tagging on a unicorn emoji. However, she has yet to post a photo of him on her social media accounts.

The unconfirmed romance is like a trip back to the 1980s, except the pair were not even born yet then. Brown is the breakout star in the 1980s-themed Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 to present), while Bongiovi is the third of four children of Bon Jovi, who started his rock band in 1983.

Coincidentally, the band's 1984 debut single Runaway was used in an episode of Stranger Things' second season.