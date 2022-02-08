Michelle Yeoh to play Guanyin in Disney+ series starring Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han

Michelle Yeoh will take on the role of an unassuming auntie who hides her secret identity of the Goddess of Mercy in the fantasy series. PHOTO: MICHELLEYEOH_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
LOS ANGELES - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will once again team up with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton, this time for a fantasy series.

Adapted from graphic novel American Born Chinese (2006) by Gene Luen Yang, the action comedy on Disney+ follows a regular teenager Jin Wang, played by relative newcomer Ben Wang, who becomes unwittingly entangled in a battle between Chinese mythological gods.

According to an exclusive on entertainment website Deadline on Monday (Feb 7), Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann plays the boy's mother, while Singaporean actor Chin Han plays his father.

American actor Daniel Wu will portray the Monkey God, Sun Wukong, who comes to earth to search for his son.

Yeoh, who played Shang-Chi's aunt in the Asian-led superhero movie which made US$432 million (S$581 million) worldwide in 2021, will take on the role of an unassuming auntie who hides her secret identity of the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin.

Deadline described the series as an "action-packed coming-of-age adventure" that "explores identity, culture and family".

Production will start this month in Los Angeles with Cretton as the director and executive producer.

