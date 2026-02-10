Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be honoured with the 2,836th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb 18.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Michelle Yeoh to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

She will receive her star in the “Motion Pictures” category in an event with Jon M. Chu and Ang Lee acting as emcees.

“Michelle’s extraordinary talent, grace and groundbreaking career have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her star honours a trailblazer whose work continues to inspire audiences worldwide,” said Ms Martinez.

The Malaysian-born actress made history in 2023 when she became the first Asian performer to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK