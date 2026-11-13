Get ready for Parisian glamour and pop royalty: Moulin Rouge! and Michael Jackson are coming to S’pore

Whether you are after a cabaret spectacle or iconic hits and signature moves, here is when each show opens at Sands Theatre and what to expect from two very different experiences

MJ The Michael Jackson Musical (left) and Moulin Rouge! The Musical will bring Parisian spectacle and pop nostalgia to Singapore in 2027.

The moonwalk. The fedora tilts. Instantly recognisable songs. Few performers have left a pop-culture footprint quite like Michael Jackson.

Earlier this year, the King of Pop was back in the spotlight with his biopic movie. Come 2027, Singapore audiences can experience another chapter of that story – this time live on stage.

For lifelong fans and those curious about his work and what made him one of the world’s most famous entertainers, but who never had the chance to see him perform, this might be the closest you will get to experiencing his artistry live.

Making its South-east Asian premiere at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Aug 1, MJ The Michael Jackson Musical turns the clock back to 1992. The setting: a high-stakes rehearsal room on the eve of the legendary Dangerous World Tour – the very tour Jackson brought to Singapore for two sold-out nights in 1993.

From Beat It to Black or White: Behind the scenes with the King of Pop

Rather than a straightforward jukebox musical, MJ takes audiences behind the scenes of Jackson’s creative process. Through a fictional encounter, a music journalist is given rare access to rehearsals as Jackson and his team prepare for the Dangerous World Tour.

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the narrative darts through Jackson’s youth and rise to stardom. Over 25 chart-toppers – from the energetic Beat It and Smooth Criminal to the more reflective Man in the Mirror – are woven into the story, rather than simply appearing as familiar hits along the way.

For lifelong fans, the nostalgia hit is instant. But for a generation raised on TikTok clips of the moonwalk and isolated audio reels of songs like Thriller, MJ connects the dots. It strips away the myth to reveal the brutal physical toll, relentless perfectionism and craft required to create pop iconography.

Whatever your connection to Jackson’s music, the finale offers a chance to join in the fun. Audiences are invited to get on their feet, clap and dance along, turning the closing moments into a shared celebration of his greatest hits – the kind of energy and excitement that can only come from a live performance.

Rather than simply revisiting the hits, the musical explores the work, precision and creative process behind Michael Jackson’s performances. PHOTO: DANIEL BOUD

And it has already struck a chord: more than eight million people have seen the production, which swept four Tony Awards and earned director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon an Olivier Award for its West End run.

“Michael Jackson has been part of the soundtrack of so many of our lives,” says Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia.

“For those who had the chance to see him perform, there is something nostalgic about seeing his music and signature choreography brought to life on stage again. For those who never had that opportunity, this is perhaps the closest they will come to experiencing the energy and magic.”

Step into a world of fashion, romance and Parisian cabaret glamour

Where MJ pulls back the curtain on the grit and perfectionism of a pop icon, another upcoming musical extravaganza throws the doors wide open to a wild, romantic celebration.

Making its South-east Asian premiere as part of its first-ever world tour, Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s visually extravagant 2001 film to life on stage.

The musical transports you to Paris in 1899, where penniless writer Christian falls for Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, amid the glamour and excitement of Parisian nightlife.

Luhrmann’s colourful vision of bohemian Paris gets a fresh theatrical interpretation, with elaborate sets, dramatic lighting, energetic choreography and lavish costumes bringing its eclectic mix of artists, aristocrats and performers to the stage.

Romance takes centre stage as Christian falls for Satine against the colourful backdrop of 1899 Paris. PHOTO: MATT CROCKETT

And then there is the music. The film famously jumped between songs, genres and eras. The stage production takes that musical mash-up even further, weaving more than 70 songs spanning over 160 years of music into the story – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

Some of these songs were released after the movie premiered more than two decades ago. So even longtime fans who know the film well can expect a few surprises as familiar tracks turn up in new and unexpected contexts.

There are plenty of other ways into this world, too. Fashion lovers can take in the costumes and bold styling, while music fans can have fun spotting the songs woven into the mash-ups.

The production has earned plenty of recognition, winning 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical.

Expect plenty of glamour, elaborate costumes and theatrical excess at the Moulin Rouge! The Musical. PHOTO: MATT CROCKETT

Presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia, the two productions put fresh spins on familiar pop-culture favourites.

MJ goes behind the scenes of the performances that helped shape a pop superstar’s legacy. Moulin Rouge! transforms the colourful world of a much-loved film into a theatrical experience audiences can step into.

Whether you are drawn to the moonwalk or a little Parisian glamour, each musical offers a distinct way to experience the magic of live theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical premieres at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Feb 16 , while MJ The Michael Jackson Musical takes the stage from Aug 1. Book your tickets at Sistic.