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LOS ANGELES - Five members of the Cascio family, who accused Michael Jackson in 2026 of abusing them as children, are now suing a lawyer who they say deceived them into signing a hush-money deal with the late American singer’s estate that they now regret.

In a 10-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov 18, the Cascio family members, all siblings, accuse lawyer Bryan Freedman of malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.