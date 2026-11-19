Michael Jackson accusers say lawyer tricked them into signing hush-money deal
Matt Stevens
- Five Cascio siblings say lawyer Bryan Freedman tricked them into signing a hush-money deal with Michael Jackson’s estate, hiding key rights and confidentiality terms.
- They accuse Freedman of malpractice, fraud and conflict of interest, saying he worked for the estate, not for them, and discouraged independent legal advice.
- The siblings now seek damages after the deal ended, while arbitration continues and the estate calls their claims a “desperate money grab”.
AI generated
LOS ANGELES - Five members of the Cascio family, who accused Michael Jackson in 2026 of abusing them as children, are now suing a lawyer who they say deceived them into signing a hush-money deal with the late American singer’s estate that they now regret.
In a 10-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov 18, the Cascio family members, all siblings, accuse lawyer Bryan Freedman of malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.