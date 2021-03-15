Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist Grammy

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday (March 14) won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, capping her banner year that featured collaborations with superstars Beyonce and Cardi B.

It was the second Grammy of the night for the 26-year-old, who bested strong competition from fellow rapper Doja Cat and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

"Every artiste that was nominated for this award is so amazing," the statuesque artist, wearing a vivid orange Dolce and Gabbana gown with a hip-high slit, said outside the Staples Centre on a balmy Los Angeles afternoon.

"It's been a hell of a year but we made it."

The win was a cherry on top of the artiste's meteoric rise to fame.

She released her EP Suga, her debut studio album Good News, a remix of her smash hit Savage with Beyonce, and her much-touted collaboration with Cardi B, WAP - a bawdy bop the pair will perform later in the ceremony.

Both singles hit number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, while both albums vaulted into the industry tracker's Top 10 album chart.

Sunday's gala marked the first time the Houston-born artiste had earned Grammy nominations, snagging four in the general and rap categories. With her Best New Artist win, she was two for two.

The Best New Artist category almost exclusively featured female artists, following years of criticism that the gala honouring music's best leans towards white and male talent.

Despite this being her maiden Grammys success, Megan Thee Stallion has certainly won other accolades since owning the summer of 2019 by declaring it "hot girl summer" and releasing her mixtape Fever.

The rapper - whose ferociously tight flow has earned praise from the genre's old guard - made Time's list of most influential people in 2020. She has won a number of BET awards and MTV VMAs, along with a Billboard Women in Music honour.