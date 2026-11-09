Meet the world-class young Singaporeans performing at charity concert ChildAid 2026

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Performers for the 2026 edition of ChildAid with creative director Amni Musfirah, a ChildAid alumna (centre, in black).

SINGAPORE - Eleven- year-old Singaporean violinist Travis Wong, who has performed everywhere from New York’s Carnegie Hall to the Istana, is returning to the stage for a cause close to his heart.

On Nov 13 and 14, he will perform outdoors at UOB Plaza as part of ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. The arts and entertainment festival is free for the public.

The Primary 5 Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) student is one of over 130 young talents taking the stage across two days to share their passion and raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Travis, who also performed at the 2024 edition of ChildAid, says: “Performing at ChildAid was very meaningful because it’s for a good cause, and that’s why I chose to come back again this year.”

Unlike his previous performance, in which he only played the violin , the tween prodigy will also double up as a dancer at the upcoming show. He is also relishing the fact that he will get to dress up.

Travis Wong, 11, will be playing the violin and dancing at ChildAid. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

“I’ll be wearing a custom costume of a pirate while playing the Pirates Of The Caribbean movie soundtrack,” says the musician, who at nine years old beat over 100 international contestants to be crowned Absolute/Overall Winner at Italy’s 31st Andrea Postacchini International Violin Competition in 2024.

“I’ll also be playing Dance of the Goblins by Bazzini, which is actually quite a technical piece, but it suits my character because it is mischievous and playful.”

Since its launch in 2005, ChildAid has raised over $32 million for the two charities. Its 2024 edition, held as an indoor concert at the Esplanade Theatre, raised more than $2.08 million. There was no edition in 2025.

The upcoming 21st edition brings music, dance and theatre performances outdoors in the Central Business District. It will also feature booths with interactive art activities, food stalls and fun ways for visitors to contribute to charity.

Also in the line-up is musical theatre vocalist Aparaajith Venkatraman, who will turn 11 over a week after his performances at ChildAid.

Aparaajith Venkatraman, 11, will be singing a musical number at ChildAid. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

His talent for intuitive pitch recognition has earned him international acclaim, including second prize at the American Protege International Competition 2025, which led to a solo performance at Carnegie Hall in May. He also sang in the National Day Parade People’s Choir i n 2026 , an experience he says made him feel “very proud to be able to sing to the entire nation”.

At ChildAid, the Hougang Primary School student is choosing to sing a rendition of Leaning On A Lamp Post from classic musical Me And My Girl (1937). “To me, the song feels so joyful. It feels very rhythmic, very fun to sing,” says Aparaajith , who performs both Western and Carnatic music.

One of the youngest talents at ChildAid 2026 is nine-year-old singer, actress and dancer Charlotte Oo, a Primary 3 student from CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh).

Charlotte Oo, 9, will be performing a musical number at ChildAid. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

She is no stranger to the stage. Earlier this year, she played the character Young Cosette when international production Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular had its run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

“My favourite part about performing at ChildAid is helping charity and helping people chase their dreams,” says Charlotte , whose performance will include a solo rendition of Born To Entertain from 1994 musical Ruthless!. “ I am also having fun while singing and dancing because it’s my passion. ”

Guiding this slate of youngsters is Amni Musfirah, 32, whose own journey with ChildAid spans two decades. First talent-spotted at age 14 by ChildAid’s former creative director, the late Cultural Medallion recipient Iskandar Ismail, she has performed in multiple editions of the charity concert before stepping up as co-creative director in 2024. She takes the helm as the festival’s creative director in 2026.

Her team includes choreographers Charmaine Ho and Hazique Hibri, alongside vocal directors Nicole Erh and Koh Jing Sen.

On how this edition stands out compared to previous years, Amni says: “ChildAid 2026 reimagines the traditional concert as a free outdoor festival celebrating our talented performers, beneficiaries and creators. The open stage allows soloists, groups and bands to take centre stage under this year’s theme: Dream, Create and Inspire.”

She adds: “These young talents are sincere and generous about sharing their gifts and passions in their respective arts disciplines, and I am confident that the audience will feel their passion. They are eager to take this opportunity to inspire their families, loved ones and peers through their meaningful contributions and efforts towards this cause.”

The performers at ChildAid 2026, which includes intergenerational acts such as Sophia And The Mixtapes, a local country/rock band made up of both youths and adults, were selected from online auditions held in September.

Among the other acts who made it through are The Skit-tle Girls, comprising 11-year-old Primary 5 Rulang Primary School classmates Audrienne Ong and Beatrice Koh.The duo found out about the auditions after reading about it in The Little Red Dot, ST’s student newspaper, in school.

Audrienne Ong (left), 11, and Beatrice Koh, 11, will perform a skit as the Skit-tle Girls. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Inspired by the opportunity to perform for a good cause, they wrote an original script for a skit and filmed their audition video themselves.

They also designed their own candy-inspired outfit s . With guidance from Amni , their skit blends theatrical banter with crowd interaction.

When asked what the attendees can expect from their set, Ong enthusiastically replied: “They are going to see confidence, energy, strength and drama.”

Book It/ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage

Where: UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place

When: Nov 13 and 14, 11am to 8pm

Admission: Free; members of the public can make donations through Giving.sg at str.sg/CA2026 or by scanning PayNow QR codes at the festival