Meet the women making themselves seen in 2024 in Singapore’s male-dominated film industry

SINGAPORE – A roll call of notable Singapore film directors will reveal a stark fact.

Of the record-breaking 10 films with Singapore participation selected to screen at major international festivals in 2023, only two were by female directors. Singaporean Nicole Midori Woodford helmed the drama Last Shadow At First Light, which screened at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. And Malaysian Amanda Nell Eu’s horror work Tiger Stripes won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Another notable Singaporean female director is Kirsten Tan, whose drama Pop Aye (2017) won the Special Jury Prize for screenwriting at the Sundance Film Festival.

Singapore’s skewed male-female representation is on trend with the rest of the world.

In a 2022 study sponsored by San Diego State University, a breakdown of the 250 highest-grossing movies of 2021 released in the American market showed that only 17 per cent were directed by women. It also showed that women made up roughly 30 per cent of people holding the title of producer and executive producer.

Tan Si En, a 31-year-old producer and co-founder of film and television production company Momo Film Co, reckons that Singapore is doing slightly better than the United States in one respect.

“I would say that 40 per cent of producers and directors in Singapore are women,” she says.