Meet movie actress Ong Xuan Jing, 10, the real Ah Girl beyond the trophies and tears

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SINGAPORE – Local newcomer Ong Xuan Jing has cried so convincingly on screen that even her adult co-stars have been moved to tears.

Yet, ask the 10-year-old titular star of Singapore film Ah Girl what she found most upsetting about filming her debut movie , and she has a decidedly more ordinary answer : Chopping off her tresses.

“It was very scary because I used to have very long hair, and suddenly I had short hair,” the Primary 4 pupil recalls of her bowl cut at a press conference on Nov 2 at Capitol Theatre.

The haircut was real, filmed in a single take.

Child actress Ong Xuan Jing says having to cut her long hair in her debut movie Ah Girl was an upsetting experience. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

Local writer- director Ang Geck Geck, 38, remembers Xuan Jing repeatedly asking whether she really had to do it. Returning to school with the new look was, the child says, “very annoying”.

Not even her heartbreaking scenes left quite the same impression.

Xuan Jing’s performance as a seven-year-old caught between her separated parents has earned her two international Best Actress prizes and a nomination for Best New Performer at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22 – the same award that former actress Megan Zheng won for Homerun in 2003 when she was 10.

Xuan Jing became the youngest Best Actress winner at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in April , claiming the Firebird Award in the Young Cinema Competition. She then shared the Best Actress prize w ith 21-year-old Swiss actress Lila Gueneau, who starred in the historical French drama Silent Rebellion (2025), at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards, held in July during the Malaysia International Film Festival.

Ong Jing Xuan in Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

The 99-minute comedy-drama has also travelled to more than 20 festivals, winning the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Best ASEAN Film and the New Voices Award in Bangkok, and Best Film in the Asian Feature Film Competition at the recent Singapore International Film Festival on Oct 31.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19, Ah Girl has earned three Golden Horse nominations: Best New Performer, alongside Best New Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ang.

Spotted at five

Set in 1994 Singapore and drawing on Ang’s own childhood, the film follows Swee Swee (Xuan Jing), affectionately known as Ah Girl, and her five-year-old sister Ah Tian (Sydney Wong), as they navigate their parents’ split.

Living with their father (James Seah) and grandmother (Doreen Toh), Ah Girl faces an agonising choice when her mother (Carrie Wong) asks her to move in with her, leaving behind the rest of her family.

Ang tells The Straits Times in a separate interview that she first spotted her leading lady at an audition when Xuan Jing was five. Though the child caught her attention, Ang did not shortlist her then.

Director Ang Geck Geck (left) and actress Ong Xuan Jing on the set of Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

When Ang held another open call a year later, Xuan Jing’s mother signed her up again. This time, the six-year-old impressed Ang with the subtle nuances in her facial expressions.

“She could understand what I was trying to tell her very clearly,” says Ang.

Xuan Jing made the shortlist of about 12 or 13 children from hundreds of hopefuls, and kept standing out over months of workshops. Filming took place in 2024, when she was seven.

Rather than coach the first-time child actors to perform emotions, Ang used games, conversations and familiar experiences to help them understand their characters. She also worked closely with parents and sought professional advice from child counsellors , as she was worried about asking children to enact such painful situations.

Over months of preparation, Ang and Xuan Jing also developed a close bond. The director spent time with her almost every day, even visiting her home to observe how she interacted with her family and other children.

“She is very close to me and we have this chemistry,” says Ang, who found that Xuan Jing’s sensitive and empathetic nature made it easier for her to connect with the character’s emotions.

Director Ang Geck Geck (right) hopes to continue to work with Ong Xuan Jing in her future films. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

In one scene, Ah Girl is distraught at the prospect of being separated from Ah Tian. Ang shared with Xuan Jing about her own experience of having her sister taken away and began crying. Xuan Jing, observing her director, followed suit.

The first-time feature film-maker had taught the children to hold an emotion until the cameras were ready, turning “action” and “cut” into cues they understood from play. Xuan Jing was so attuned to a scene that she sometimes asked her screen parents to scold her to help her reach the right emotional state.

The grown-ups learn a lesson

Carrie Wong, who makes her feature-film debut as Ah Girl’s mother Mummy, was startled by how effortlessly Xuan Jing and Sydney entered the world of the film.

“When they are sad, they are really crying. When they are happy, they are really playing,” the Mediacorp star tells ST. “Whatever they gave on screen, it’s very raw and genuine.”

Rather than dispensing acting advice, Wong, 32, found herself learning from her little co-stars. One scene, in which her character emotionally manipulates Ah Girl, affected her so deeply that she had to step aside.

“I had to go and take a breather because I was crying,” she says.

Ah Girl cast members (from left) Sydney Wong, James Seah, Ong Xuan Jing, and Carrie Wong. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Seah, 36, who plays Ah Pa, was equally impressed by Xuan Jing’s instincts .

“A lot of times in acting with her, she actually reminds me to be in the present moment with her,” he says. “That’s what acting is really about, listening and reacting to each other.”

Her performance also kept the Mediacorp artiste on his toes, often requiring him to improvise and react spontaneously rather than stick rigidly to the script.

James Seah (left) and Ong Xuan Jing in local movie Ah Girl. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHARLYN NG

Xuan Jing’s mother, Ms Kiki Cai, 42, who runs her own business, also found some emotional scenes difficult to watch.

“There were times when, after the scene, when they said cut, I also cried,” she says. “It’s really not easy to see your daughter going through a crying scene.”

Back to homework

Away from the cameras, Ms Cai describes her middle child as happy, easy-going, sensitive and empathetic.

Xuan Jing became interested in acting after seeing her older brother, now 14, in a television advertisement and asked her mother if she could try it too.

Ms Cai began applying independently for commercial jobs for her daughter. She also tried introducing her youngest child, Xuan Jing’s six-year-old sister, to acting, but feels she is not quite ready for it.

Despite her natural flair in front of the camera, Xuan Jing has never attended formal acting classes. Even her co-curricular activity at Chongfu School in Yishun has nothing to do with the performing arts – she belongs to the Red Cross Youth.

Life at school has continued much as before. Although Ah Girl’s shoot , which took about 28 days, was planned around the mid-year holidays, it spilled into the school term, so Ms Cai collected assignments and helped her daughter catch up.

Xuan Jing insists her friends treat her “the same”, although her mother remembers differently. She shares how Xuan Jing’s classmates would bring newspaper cuttings about the budding child star to school and that a teacher played the film’s trailer for the class.

Would Xuan Jing like her classmates to watch the movie when it screens in cinemas?

“Hopefully, no,” comes the shy reply. “It’s embarrassing,” she adds.

Winning is only a bonus

Ong Jing Xuan in Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

Despite her recent trophy haul, the youngster seems remarkably relaxed about the upcoming Golden Horse Awards. She will be heading to Taipei with Ang, and her dress has been selected. But Xuan Jing does not profess to grasp how prestigious the ceremony is.

Asked how she would feel if she went home empty-handed, she replies: “It’s okay because I already (got the nomination).” Winning, she adds, will be “a bonus”.

Ms Cai, who says her daughter is mature for her age, is proud of the recognition but is in no hurry to turn Xuan Jing into a full-time actress . There has been interest from Mediacorp for television projects, but she will consider opportunities at Xuan Jing’s pace, especially with Primary 5 and 6 ahead.

Xuan Jing says she wants to continue acting, though she has yet to decide what she wants to be when she grows up. She also likes clothes, hair and make-up – which perhaps explains the indignity of that dramatic haircut.

Director Ang Geck Geck (left) and actress Ong Xuan Jing on the set of Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

Ang, meanwhile, has more long-term plans for Xuan Jing. Ah Girl took more than a decade to develop, and she hopes to follow the character through two more films, as a teenager of about 16 or 17 and then an adult.

Ang also wants to nurture Xuan Jing’s talent and give her opportunities she feels she did not have herself as a child.

At the prospect of having to wait until she’s an older teen to work with Ang again , the poised adolescent breaks into an incredulous exclamation: “What, 17? So long?”

Ah Girl opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.