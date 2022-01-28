Meat Loaf's family urged to speak out on Covid-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES • American radio host Howard Stern, who has strongly condemned anti-vaxxers, has called on the family of the late Meat Loaf to speak out on the Covid-19 vaccine.

After the American rocker died on Jan 20 at the age of 74, reportedly from Covid-19 complications, his anti-vax and anti-mask views resurfaced.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August last year, Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, had said: "I hug people in the middle of Covid. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now, they're stopping because of politics."

He added: "If I die, I die, but I'm not going to be controlled."

While it is not known if the legendary singer had been vaccinated, it did not stop Stern saying on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday: "Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird cult. And somehow really believed that - he made a statement, 'I'd rather die a free man than take that vaccine.' And now he's dead."

Stern, 68, who is known for his no-holds-barred style, added: "I wish the family would come forward and say, 'Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn't breathe, he said, 'I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.' Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, 'I made a mistake.'"

He expressed on The Howard Stern Show last week that hospitals should not admit unvaccinated patients.

Addressing anti-vaxxers, the shock jock said: "It's time for you to get it. Now, if you don't get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You're going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely."

Another vaccine advocate, singer Dolly Parton, who had donated US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to the Moderna vaccine research in 2020, is singing a slightly different tune from Stern.

"When I got my vaccination and showed people, 'Don't be a chicken squat, get on out and get your shot', I just assumed everybody was in line waiting to get the shot," said the 76-year-old country music legend to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"And then I found out a lot of people, for religious reasons, personal reasons, health reasons, did not want to get it, so I'm not one to tell people to do that.

"But I will tell you, you need to wear your mask because we've gotta be as safe as we can."