Mayday concert postponed to September next year

Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the National Stadium on Feb 27 has been rescheduled to Sept 4 next year.

The change was in view of the latest advisory issued by the local authorities, said promoter Live Nation Singapore yesterday.

It added: "Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new date. We thank you once again for your understanding and look forward to seeing you on Sept 4, 2021."

The venue will remain unchanged at the National Stadium.

Large-scale concerts have been cancelled or postponed since the start of the circuit breaker period in April.

While small-scale indoor live performances of up to two zones of 50 audience members have been allowed to resume at permitted venues since Nov 1, it is not known when large-scale performances can resume.

The National Arts Council and the Singapore Tourism Board are accepting applications for pilots of indoor live performances of up to 250 audience members, consisting of five zones of up to 50 audience members each; and outdoor live performances of up to 100 audience members, consisting of two zones of up to 50 audience members each.

Ticket holders who cannot make it for the new date of the Mayday show may request a full refund through Ticketmaster, formerly Apactix, by Nov 29. For refund inquiries, go to bit.ly/Mayday2021 for more information.

Tickets to the rescheduled show, part of the Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour, are available for purchase via Ticketmaster ticketing channels.