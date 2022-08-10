May 13 Singapore stop for Blackpink's world tour

SEOUL • Blackpink have announced the dates of their Born Pink world tour, with Singapore one of the stops on the Asian leg next May.

The K-pop girl group's members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie will kick off their tour in Seoul on Oct 15 and 16, they revealed on their social media platforms at midnight yesterday.

The quartet will then perform in seven cities in North America, including Los Angeles, before moving on to seven European cities in November and December.

The tour will continue next year, with stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Manila in January and March, before arriving in Singapore on May 13.

In June, they will play three shows in Australia, although more dates and stops may be announced later.

Next month, the chart-topping Blackpink, who made their debut in 2016, are set to release their long-awaited second studio album, Born Pink.

It has been two years since 2020's The Album, which spawned hits such as How You Like That, Ice Cream (with American singer-actress Selena Gomez) and Lovesick Girls.

Pink Venom, the highly anticipated first single from the upcoming album, will drop next Friday, together with a big-budget music video.

According to their management agency YG Entertainment, the new album will feature music videos with record-breaking budgets for Pink Venom and title track Born Pink.