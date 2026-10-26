Matthew Perry’s sister opens up for first time for Netflix docuseries about the Friends star

“All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them, and that certainly was Matthew’s story,” Mia Perry Bowick says of her brother early in Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry.

The three-part series is timed to the third anniversary of the American-Canadian actor’s death on Oct 28, 2023, at age 54, which was caused by the “acute effects” of ketamine and followed a decades-long struggle with substance abuse.

Five people charged in connection with Perry’s death have since been sentenced.

Perry was 25 when the sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004) premiered on NBC, catapulting him to superstardom overnight as the quick-witted Chandler Bing.

The Netflix documentary looks past the sitcom persona to reveal a man cherished by those who knew him away from the spotlight, including friends, love interests and his sister, who refers to him often as Matty.

Perry Bowick, who is 14 years younger than her brother, speaks publicly about him for the first time. She and Mary Robertson, the director of The One About Matthew Perry, joined me on a video chat to discuss the project and Perry’s legacy.

Great care was clearly taken to keep Matthew’s humanity at the centre of this film. Mary, given your background with hard-hitting investigative projects like Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV (2024), what were those early conversations like between the two of you regarding the balance between investigative journalism and an intimate portrait?

Robertson: Some of the other projects I’ve been affiliated with have adopted an investigative approach. There is often an accountability dimension in those projects. There is a real darkness that is present in those stories. And I think there is a darkness in Matthew’s story undeniably, but there is so much light in Matthew’s story. And it was really important to me, and to all of us who were involved in making the film, that we find a way to bring levity, because there is an honesty to that approach.

Perry Bowick: Mary and I talked a lot about being able to show what it felt like to love him and who he was outside the roles that he is known for, outside his challenges with substance use. Who he was beyond all of that was incredibly important.

Matthew laid himself bare in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. What story was left unfinished that needed to be told here?

Robertson: The part that was left out of Matthew’s story, almost definitionally when you are writing a memoir, is the experience of those who loved him. When you are including the accounts of those who loved him, you are able to talk about how they witnessed his genius, how they supported him through his struggles, how they managed their own grief and how that love endures across time and space.

Perry Bowick: What I love about the documentary is that most of what we go into, you hear Matthew sharing his point of view on the same story. So it is just from a different point of view, and he backs up everything himself in his writing or in his interviews.

Mia, you are also a psychotherapist. How did he influence your career path and your purpose?

Perry Bowick: They are almost directly correlated. I found out what was going on with him when I was about 16. At the time, the only thing I really knew about doing drugs was from the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) programme in the 1990s. It was very black and white. Don’t do drugs. If you do, you’ll die. There’s no nuance in there. And then when I found out my brother’s going through this, my parents were not able to really explain it to me because they did not know either.

At the time, and even now, there is just so little that day-to-day people know about this monstrous disease. And I became very fixated on learning as much as possible.

Mary, documentaries about comedic icons who battle addiction often risk drifting into either hero worship or bleakness. What creative guardrails did you put in place to ensure you represented Matthew faithfully?

Matthew Perry (left) and Mia Perry Bowick in The One About Matthew Perry. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Robertson: A guiding principle in all of my work is to be as close to the story as we can. If we cannot be with Matthew, we must be with the people who were closest to him. And I don’t think there was necessarily an intention or a set rule that every few minutes we had to put a joke in or we had to pull back from the shadows. It was more an understanding that we had to find our way to an accurate reflection of Matthew’s essence.

In the documentary, we hear a moving story from Mia about the Friends cast members at Matthew’s funeral. Was there any consideration of including them?

Robertson: We know the Friends cast love Matthew and are grieving Matthew. We did approach them about participation. They decided not to participate. I am really honoured by the contributions and stories that were shared by others who worked with Matthew on Friends. We have Warren Littlefield, one of the men who contributed to green-lighting Friends, and he tells the story of being in the room when Matthew auditioned for Chandler. He describes this instant confidence in Matthew and that sense of assurance, which is a magical thing.

The world has spent decades using Matthew’s humour as an emotional comfort blanket. What does watching him on-screen feel like for you today?

Perry Bowick: It took me a while to feel ready. I was at a hotel or something, and The Whole Nine Yards (2000) happened to be on, and I did stop and watch. It happened to be one of my favourite little scenes, when Bruce Willis tosses him a beer while they are on a boat, and he just lets it fly past. I don’t know why that cracked me up so much.

It was just such a beautiful little light moment of dipping my toe back into watching his incredible performances. Now I have two daughters who do remember him, but they were only three and five when he passed away. And so it is very exciting to start introducing some of his material to them. It will be really exciting to watch them watch him. NYTIMES