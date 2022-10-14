Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation

EL SEGUNDO, California – Toy company Mattel is honouring musical legend Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song, What’s Love Got To Do With It, with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.

Both Turner and Barbie did a joint post on Instagram on Thursday unveiling the doll.

The doll, which is part of the company’s Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the 1984 single – a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and the entertainer’s signature hairstyle.

“I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner, 82, said in a separate statement.

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her former husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage.

In early November 2019, Tina Turner attended the opening night of The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, which chronicles her life and work. She retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.

Turner, who was born in Tennessee, moved to Switzerland in 1995 to join her Germany-born record producer partner Erwin Bach. She married him in 2013, becoming a Swiss citizen in April that year.

The doll is available for purchase on the MattelCreations.com platform, and through United States retail outlets such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. REUTERS