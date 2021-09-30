Mating, music, murder, mystery

October is packed full of releases, from the return of prestige drama Succession to the premiere of award-winning comedy series Hacks, as well as South Korean variety programmes which promise lots of good food and drinks. The Straits Times picks 10 series which are worth the watch.

Premieres tomorrow on Netflix Have a drink with South Korea's top restaurateur Paik Jong-won in this unscripted reality series, in which he sits down with top celebrities and other professionals at the peak of their respective fields.