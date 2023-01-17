Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof’s first wife Puteri Sarah Liyana files for divorce

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana filed for divorce from Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof at the capital’s Syariah Lower Court on Monday.
According to Malaysian news agency Bernama, Puteri Sarah, 37, named Syamsul, 39, as the defendant and the case is set to proceed on March 7 to end their nine-year marriage.
“I’ve thought it over. There will be no second chance for Syamsul,” she said in a report by Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times.
The couple, who have two children aged six and four, have been embroiled in a year-long scandal involving Syamsul’s relationship with Malaysian actress Ira Kazar, 27.
He recently revealed that he had taken Ira as his second wife in Thailand, after previously denying it, triggering further backlash on social media. Puteri Sarah had stated in the past that she refused to be in a polygamous marriage.
Syamsul, who directed top-grossing historical film Mat Kilau (2022), is the son of famed actor and director Yusof Haslam, who was not informed of the second marriage. His mother, Datin Patimah Ismail, reportedly said she will not be giving Syamsul’s new marriage her blessing.
In the application, Puteri Sarah said she intended to divorce her husband on the grounds that there was prolonged disagreement between them and no more understanding.
She added that they could no longer live together as husband and wife according to Syariah law and mentioned “pressure or interference caused by a third party”.
She also claimed that she and their children no longer live with Syamsul at her in-laws’ house or their home in Taman Melawati and he had “not returned to the matrimonial home for a long time”.
Bernama also reported that her lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader said he would start contempt of court proceedings against Ira, her veteran actor father Kazar Saisi and her sister for allegedly violating an order issued by a Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.
Puteri Sarah filed the suit in June 2022 after she allegedly received harassment and threats from Ira via social media and was granted a court injunction.