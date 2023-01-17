Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof’s first wife Puteri Sarah Liyana files for divorce

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana filed for divorce from Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof at the capital’s Syariah Lower Court on Monday.

According to Malaysian news agency Bernama, Puteri Sarah, 37, named Syamsul, 39, as the defendant and the case is set to proceed on March 7 to end their nine-year marriage.

“I’ve thought it over. There will be no second chance for Syamsul,” she said in a report by Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times.

The couple, who have two children aged six and four, have been embroiled in a year-long scandal involving Syamsul’s relationship with Malaysian actress Ira Kazar, 27.

He recently revealed that he had taken Ira as his second wife in Thailand, after previously denying it, triggering further backlash on social media. Puteri Sarah had stated in the past that she refused to be in a polygamous marriage.