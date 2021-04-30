MasterChef Singapore winner Derek Cheong lands gig at fine-dining French restaurant Mirazur

SINGAPORE - MasterChef Singapore winner Derek Cheong's private dining experience Twelve Flavours - which he started in 2019 - has been booked out until July this year, ever since he made his appearance on the Channel 5 competition.

But the 23-year-old undergraduate says this weekend (May 1 and 2) will be his last time hosting a private dining experience, for a while at least. He has cancelled all upcoming reservations as he has secured a gig working as a commis chef at Mirazur - the famed three-Michelin-starred French restaurant which is opening a three-month pop-up in Singapore at members' club Straits Clan from May 14 to Aug 11. A commis chef typically assists station chefs in the kitchen.