Now that The Simpsons is owned by Disney - which also owns Marvel Studios - one can expect to see more crossover content such as The Good, The Bart, And The Loki, a new short streaming on Disney+.

Made by the creators of the animated sitcom, it spoofs characters from Marvel's Avengers superhero universe in a story that sees Loki, voiced by Tom Hiddleston, banished from Asgard to the town of Springfield.