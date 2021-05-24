Marvel Studios head regrets casting Swinton

The controversial casting of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in superhero movie Doctor Strange (2016) was a mistake, says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In an interview in the latest issue of Men's Health magazine, he said the uproar over Swinton playing the Tibetan magic arts guru had been "a wake-up call".

"We thought we were being so smart and so cutting-edge. We're not going to do the cliche of the wizened, old, wise Asian man," he said.

"But it was a wake-up call to say, 'Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there any other way to both not fall into the cliche and cast an Asian actor?' The answer to that, of course, is yes."

The casting decision came under fire for "whitewashing" the character. The studio defended itself at the time by claiming it supported creative freedom.

"Marvel has a very strong record of diversity in its casting of films and regularly departs from stereotypes and source material to bring its Marvel Cinematic Universe to life," it said in a statement in 2016.

It added: "The Ancient One is a title that is not exclusively held by any one character, but rather a moniker passed down through time and, in this particular film, the embodiment is Celtic."

Swinton, too, had explained previously that casting a non-Asian woman in the role was an attempt to avoid offensive racial stereotyping of "this kind of Fu Manchu, ancient man sitting on top of a mountain called The Ancient One".

A sequel, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, is slated for a release in March next year, with actor Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Doctor Strange.

It is not known whether The Ancient One will appear.