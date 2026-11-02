Martha Stewart sorry for ‘insensitive’ homeless Halloween costume

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US TV host Martha Stewart apologised for an ‘insensitive’ photo of herself wearing ripped jeans and a torn sweater, with her face covered in dirt.

NEW YORK - American lifestyle guru Martha Stewart apologised late Nov 1 for an “insensitive and not funny” Halloween costume after she appeared to dress up as a homeless person.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,” the billionaire, 85, wrote on Instagram after she deleted a photo of herself in ripped jeans, a torn sweater and a dirtied face.

Stewart also held a clipboard that read “I Am Hungry Help Me!!” Social media users quickly slammed her as out of touch.

“I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry,” Stewart said in a statement.

She also acknowledged that an earlier explanation to US media, claiming she had intended to raise awareness of homelessness through her costume, “didn’t go far enough.”

Stewart built her success in the homemaking and lifestyle industries.

Through her cookbooks, magazines, television shows and retail housewares, Stewart became the personification of gracious living and America’s most high-profile lifestyle expert. AFP