Mark Lee had 'handbrake' on Jack Neo film

Actor Mark Lee was happy that he had veto power when making The Diam Diam Era Two.

The comedy-drama, a follow-up to last November's The Diam Diam Era, has Lee's character Ah Kun forming a political party to oppose what he thinks are unfair government policies. It opens in cinemas today.

Set in the 1980s, it has Ah Kun speaking out against the discrimination of the Chinese-educated and the stop-at-two-children policy, among others.

Lee, 52, says he had veto power - his "handbrake", as he calls it - should writer-director Jack Neo's screenplay become excessively critical. The movie was always going to be controversial, he says, but as his character was the most outspoken, he felt it was his job to rein it in.

"I was a little bit worried. So I read the script and was ready to tell him, 'I can say this. I can't say that,'" he says.

To his relief, Lee found the story to be fair, so he did not feel the need to make cuts, he tells The Straits Times at a press conference on Monday at Cathay Cineleisure.

It has always been in Neo's nature to touch on Singapore's social issues, says Lee. It can be seen in films such as I Not Stupid (2002), about families dealing with the stress of early school streaming.

"In this film, all the policies that affect Ah Kun are real. We didn't have to make anything up," he says, adding that audiences will "get a shock" from just how different the sequel is.

The first film featured the younger members of the clan coming of age in the 1980s. The new movie, however, shifts the focus to Lee's Ah Kun and his middle-aged friends, played by Henry Thia, Wang Lei, Suhaimi Yusof and Silvarajoo Prakasam as they catch election fever and go on the campaign trail in the 1988 General Election.

Despite the pandemic, the last 12 months have been something of a whirlwind for Lee. In addition to the two Diam Diam Era films being released, there was also his starring role in the comedy-drama Number 1.

After months of uncertainty around its release date, the film was released in October last year, after news broke that Lee had earned a Best Leading Actor nomination at the Golden Horse Awards, he says.

While he did not win, the film was well received at its Golden Horse outing, with sold-out screenings that also earned it second place in the Audience Choice poll. The film opened in Taiwan yesterday.

In Singapore, it failed to cross the sought-after $1 million dollar mark, with $862,000 in takings.

Because the story is set in the world of drag queens, it was given an NC16 rating for "mature themes". This meant it was off-limits to those under 16, which might have hurt its takings here, he reckons.

Writer-director Neo, also speaking at the conference, says the pandemic has upended his filming schedule.

Neo, 61, had been ready to start production on several projects, including the fifth in his Ah Boys To Men series (2012 to 2017) of military comedies, and a version of I Not Stupid to be set in China.

While film production is looking more feasible these days, the coast is not yet clear, he says.

"Things might look good today, but tomorrow, anything might happen," he says.

• The Diam Diam Era Two opens in cinemas today.