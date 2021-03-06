Mariah Carey's brother sues her for defamation in memoir

NEW YORK • Mariah Carey's elder brother on Wednesday sued the singer over her recent best-selling memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, accusing her of defamation and inflicting emotional distress.

Mr Morgan Carey is seeking unspecified damages in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, including over book passages that he said falsely suggested he was violent.

The lawsuit was filed one month after Mariah Carey's elder sister Alison sued her for US$1.25 million (S$1.7 million) for alleged emotional distress over the memoir, which was published last September and topped The New York Times' non-fiction bestseller list last October.

Mariah Carey, 51, is known for songs including Vision Of Love, One Sweet Day and All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Her memoir described a dysfunctional poverty-stricken childhood and her early career struggles.

Mr Carey, born in 1960, said Mariah Carey damaged his reputation by writing about an alleged "vicious fight" with his father that occurred when she was a girl and where "it took 12 cops to pull my brother and father apart".

He said actual fights with his father never took place during Mariah Carey's childhood and the alleged incident's being "fictional" was shown by the likelihood only one or two police officers would have responded to a domestic-violence report.

Mr Carey also sued over passages that he said implied he tried to extort money from Mariah Carey, is associated with "sketchy" and "questionable" people in the music industry and has "been-in-the-system".

Other defendants include the book's co-author, its publisher Macmillan and the imprint Andy Cohen Books, named after the television producer and host of late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

REUTERS