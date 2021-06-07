Mariah Carey parts ways with Jay-Z's Roc Nation after alleged big row

LOS ANGELES - Superstar Mariah Carey has reportedly parted ways with Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation after a spectacular falling out.

According to British tabloid The Sun, who quoted an anonymous source, Carey will leave the 51-year-old billionaire rapper's company in the next few weeks.

She will launch her hotly anticipated 16th studio album and embark on a tour without his management after they disagreed on plans for her career.

A source close to the situation said: "Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.

"It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn't have gone much worse."

Carey's name has already been removed from the list of artistes represented by Roc Nation, which includes high-profile stars such as Rihanna, Christina Aguilera and Megan Thee Stallion.

One of the best-selling artistes of all time, Carey, 52, signed with Roc Nation in November 2017.

Last year, she released her 30th anniversary album The Rarities, as well as her New York Times best-selling memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Even before signing with Roc Nation, the singer had worked with Jay-Z on several collaborations, such as on her 1999 smash hit Heartbreaker and his 2000 song, Things That U Do.

Carey is said to have moved on to upstart management agency Range Media Partners, where her former Roc Nation manager is now a managing partner, according to British tabloid The Mirror.

It also quoted a source close to the pair that refuted the news of an acrimonious split: "Mariah's relationship with Roc Nation ended courteously and she and Jay-Z are on great terms."