Margot Robbie found working with Amsterdam director ‘terrifying’ in its unpredictability

NEW YORK – Despite his notorious reputation for being mercurial and combative, American writer-director David O. Russell had no trouble attracting an embarrassment of A-list names for his latest movie.

Curiously, this was the man who reportedly once head-butted actor George Clooney and physically attacked film-maker Christopher Nolan.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Taylor Swift form part of the star-studded line-up for his comedy drama Amsterdam, a murder mystery inspired by a real-life conspiracy to overthrow the American government in the 1930s.

It opens in Singapore on Thursday.

And Robbie says working with Russell was a dream, albeit “terrifying” in its unpredictability.

At a screening in New York, the five-time Oscar nominee behind acclaimed films such as The Fighter (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and American Hustle (2013) says his new sprawling crime epic is really just a story about true friendship.

Mixing fact and fiction, the story follows three lifelong friends – a doctor, a lawyer and a nurse played by Bale, Washington and Robbie respectively – who find themselves embroiled in the mysterious murder of a politician.

Russell, 64, says Amsterdam came about because he and Bale wanted to work together again after American Hustle and The Fighter, the English actor having won an Oscar for the latter.

And together they came up with the plot, meeting weekly over the course of many years in various Los Angeles diners to hash out the details.

“Christian and I started, about five or six years ago, wanting to invent an original character, and he wanted to be a doctor who had two dear friends – the kind of friendships we all wish we had where we would go through anything with them together,” Russell says.

They then looked through old photographs of the historic Roseland Ballroom in New York and imagined the friendships and histories of the people they saw dancing with one another.

“And we imagined back into history, and found a history that we didn’t know and everybody we talked to didn’t know,” Russell says. “This was like a powerful plutonium for the movie and we started to build the characters.”