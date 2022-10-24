Mandopop’s best: 4 highlights from day 2 of One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2022

SINGAPORE – The second night of One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2022 featured five of Mandopop’s brightest stars sharing the stage. Without the rain which plagued the performances on the first night, each 40-minute set on Sunday sparkled with the singers’ unique styles and presentation. Here are four highlights:

2020 was supposed to be the year of Stefanie Sun’s 20th-anniversary concert tour. Then Covid-19 happened. So one can imagine how happy the Singaporean star must be to sing live again before a 10,000-strong audience.