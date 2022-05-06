Man charged for tackling comedian Dave Chappelle

LOS ANGELES • The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle (left) to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred on Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day Netflix Is A Joke festival, featuring many leading names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said the suspect had in his possession a replica handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked the comedian.

A short time after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comic Chris Rock, who took the microphone and said, "Was that Will Smith?", a reference to his own experience of being slapped by the Hollywood star during the live Oscars telecast on March 27.

Chappelle appeared to emerge unscathed from Tuesday's attack and went on with the show, ad-libbing jokes about the incident and about what happened to the suspect, who was seen being chased down onstage by security personnel.

Chappelle said it was fortunate his assailant was clumsy, adding that "he's back there getting stomped", according to video footage of the altercation posted online by celebrity news website TMZ.com.

Photos of the suspect seated on an ambulance gurney afterwards showed his face visibly bruised and his right arm apparently dislocated or broken.

Police later identified him as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was being held in jail on a US$30,000 (S$41,300) bond after being charged.

There was no word from the authorities about a motive for the attack, which unfolded after a routine in which Chappelle, attired in a business suit, talked about comedians worrying more about personal safety these days, and introduced his own security guard on stage.

Chappelle drew backlash last year for material presented in his Netflix comedy special The Closer that some in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning) community branded as ridicule of transgender people.

Supporters of the comedian viewed the material in question as a cry against "cancel culture".

The incident sparked immediate comparisons to the Oscar-night clash between Smith and Rock, an unprecedented incident at the globally televised event that prompted concerns that other performers might face copycat assaults.

"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," his spokesman Carla Sims said in a statement on Wednesday, crediting Rock and fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx with helping to "calm the crowd".

